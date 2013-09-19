PARIS, Sept 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 September futures up 1.34 percent at 0619 GMT

PUBLICIS

The French advertising group said on Thursday it bought POKE, a British digital agency from its four founding shareholders and Mother Holdings Ltd for an undisclosed amount.

ARCELOR

Arcelor said on Thursday it won a contract of over 200 million euros from Technip to suply high-performance steel wires or the development of oil and gas offshore fields.

VIVENDI

A U.S. court has handed down a preliminary decision to halt the closing of Vivendi's $8.2 billion deal to sell most of its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc back to the U.S. company, the games publisher said.

EADS

Deutsche Lufthansa signalled its second major aircraft order in six months, saying its supervisory board had backed a long-haul fleet plan that industry watchers expect to benefit Airbus and Boeing. The airline said it would hold a news conference to outline the plans at 0900 GMT.

TOTAL

The oil major may increase its target for asset sales to finance exploration and attain its oil and gas production goals, the Wall Street Journal quoted the French company's chief executive as saying.

KPN

The Dutch telecoms group has acted to catch up with European rivals after years of underperformance and may be nearing a turning point as it faces a takeover offer by Mexico's America Movil.

DEXIA

FinEx Capital, part of the investment management firm FinEx Group, said it had made an offer to buy all of Dexia Asset Management, part of the Franco-Belgian bank.

