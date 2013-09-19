PARIS, Sept 19 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 September futures up 1.34 percent at 0619 GMT
PUBLICIS
The French advertising group said on Thursday it bought
POKE, a British digital agency from its four founding
shareholders and Mother Holdings Ltd for an undisclosed amount.
ARCELOR
Arcelor said on Thursday it won a contract of over 200
million euros from Technip to suply high-performance
steel wires or the development of oil and gas offshore fields.
VIVENDI
A U.S. court has handed down a preliminary decision to halt
the closing of Vivendi's $8.2 billion deal to sell most of its
stake in Activision Blizzard Inc back to the U.S.
company, the games publisher said.
EADS
Deutsche Lufthansa signalled its second major
aircraft order in six months, saying its supervisory board had
backed a long-haul fleet plan that industry watchers expect to
benefit Airbus and Boeing. The airline said it would hold
a news conference to outline the plans at 0900
GMT.
TOTAL
The oil major may increase its target for asset sales to
finance exploration and attain its oil and gas production goals,
the Wall Street Journal quoted the French company's chief
executive as saying.
KPN
The Dutch telecoms group has acted to catch up with European
rivals after years of underperformance and may be nearing a
turning point as it faces a takeover offer by Mexico's America
Movil.
DEXIA
FinEx Capital, part of the investment management firm FinEx
Group, said it had made an offer to buy all of Dexia Asset
Management, part of the Franco-Belgian bank.
