PARIS, Sept 26 - Below are company-related news and stories
from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the
region's markets or individual stocks.
ALCATEL-LUCENT
Nokia is discussing internally whether to
approach its French rival about a tie-up, several people close
to the matter said.
VINCI
Vinci is considering selling its parking concession
business, Vinci Park, for which it could raise up to 2 billion
euros ($2.7 billion), according to Les Echos.
BOUYGUES TELECOM
The telecoms operator said the roll-out of its new superfast
mobile network was ahead of schedule and would cover 63 percent
of the French population by the Oct. 1 launch.
LVMH
LVMH has appointed British fashion designer J.W. Anderson as
the new creative director for Loewe handbags and is taking a
minority stake in his London-based brand.
Marc Jacobs may be on the verge of leaving Louis Vuitton
when his contract ends next month, an industry source told
Reuters. Names in the hat to replace him include that of Nicolas
Ghesquiere, who left Balenciaga last year after having infused
new life into the Kering fashion brand.
SANOFI
A new cholesterol-lowering drug from the French drugmaker
has the potential to become a $3-billion-dollar-plus
blockbuster, according to analysts awaiting imminent late-stage
trial results.
SOCIETE GENERALE
The French bank's Czech subsidiary Komercni Banka
expects a turn to mild banking revenue growth next year after an
expected 6 percent drop in 2013.
PUBLICIS
EU regulators will liaise with U.S. counterparts in their
assessment of the proposed $35 billion merger between global ad
agencies Publicis and Omnicom.
EIFFAGE
The French construction and concessions company has
completed its acquisition of most of the Smulders group,
representing annual revenues of around 200 million euros and 770
employees in Belgium, the Netherlands and Poland.
GDF SUEZ
The French utility said it had signed a memorandum of
understanding with Petrovietnam Gas to jointly develop energy
projects in Vietnam.
COLRUYT
The Belgian discount grocer said its net profit for the
current financial year would be unchanged from last year, taking
a far more cautious stance than analysts.
EADS
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he was preparing
legal action against Airbus due to a "serious fault" in his
presidential jet following maintenance.
