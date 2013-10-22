PARIS Oct 22 Below are company-related news and
KPN
The Dutch telecoms group reported a 13 percent fall in core
profit in the third quarter, as a rise in earnings at its Dutch
residential unit was not able to make up for declines in its
Belgian and Dutch mobile businesses
DASSAULT AVIATION
The French airplane maker unveiled its new 16-passenger
business jet, the Falcon 5X, which will cost $45 million and
take its first flight in the first quarter of 2015.
TOTAL
Brazil sold production rights to develop the giant offshore
Libra oil area to a consortium led by Brazilian state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro in an auction with a
single bid. France's Total will have 20 percent, and said it
would pay 3 billion Brazilian Reais ($1.4 Billion) for its part
of the signing bonus.
PUBLICIS
The French advertising agency said it had agreed to buy an
independent agency in India called Beehive Communications, which
has 130 employees, for an undisclosed amount. It is the group's
seventh acquisition in India since mid-2012.
BOUYGUES
The company's construction division said it won a contract
worth 142 million euros from Aeroports de Lyon, in France, for
the design and building of the future Terminal 1 at Lyon-Saint
Exupery airport.
VINCI
The company said it won a contract worth 115 million euros
for the upgrade and refurbishment of 13 stations and one
accommodation block as part of London's new Crossrail railway
link.
KERING
The French luxury group is ready to inject at least 300
million euros into its La Redoute unit as part of efforts to
find a buyer for the loss-making mail order business, two
sources close to the matter said.
EADS
Flight trials for Airbus's latest passenger jet, the A350,
are going well and the European planemaker is sticking to its
target of delivering the first of the lightweight jets in the
second half of 2014, programme chief Didier Evrard said.
SOITEC
The semiconductor company posted a 32 percent drop in
second-quarter sales to 47.7 million euros. It reiterated its
full-year guidance for double-digit sales growth and forecast a
significant improvement in profitability in the second half
versus the first.
STALLERGENES
The French allergy drug maker posted a 3.6 percent rise in
third-quarter sales to 45.9 million euros and said its full-year
targets remained unchanged.
GUERBET
The medical imaging specialist said the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration granted its Lipiodol injectable image contrast
enhancer orphan drug status in the treatment of patients with
liver cancer.
TRANSGENE
The immunotherapy specialist said third-quarter operating
revenue jumped 50 percent to 4.8 million euros, helped by higher
government financing of its research spending.
VIVENDI
Activision Blizzard Inc CEO Bobby Kotick and
Co-chairman Brian Kelly control more than a quarter of voting
interest in the company after completing their $8.2 billion deal
to buy back most of its shares from Vivendi.
