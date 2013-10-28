Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

VIVENDI, LAGARDERE

Vivendi has reached a deal to buy out partner Lagardere's 20 percent stake in pay-television operator Canal+ France for an undisclosed amount, according to French magazine le Nouvel Observateur. A spokesman for Vivendi declined to comment on Friday, and Lagardere was not immediately available.

EDF, VEOLIA

French power group EDF and water and waste group Veolia Environnement are poised to finalise a deal on the asset sharing of their Dalkia energy services venture, French investment newsletter Agefi said on Sunday.

PEUGEOT

China's Dongfeng Motor Group is still weighing the benefits of investing in loss-making PSA Peugeot Citroen, a top Dongfeng executive said, hinting that a deal with the French carmaker could take a long time.

CARREFOUR

Carrefour, the world's second-biggest retailer, named a new boss in Brazil on Friday as it seeks to accelerate its expansion in its largest market after France.

ALSTOM

The French engineering company will coordinate a project to build two 900 megawatt coal-fired units in Poland, taking over some work from local firms and helping restart the stalled construction plan.

AIR FRANCE

The Franco-Dutch airline's CFO Philippe Calavia complained in a letter to Alitalia that the Italian carrier had failed to inform its French partner properly about key meetings aimed at approving a much-needed capital hike, an Italian newspaper said.

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO

Unibail-Rodamco, Europe's largest property group, said revenue for the first nine months of 2013 rose 4.3 percent as its focus on large, urban shopping malls offset an uncertain recovery and high unemployment in the eurozone.

AIRBUS

Germany should pay the remaining 600 million euros of a disputed development loan for Airbus's EAD.PA A350 passenger plane now the aircraft maker has allocated work to German employees, an Airbus executive said.

AREVA

The French nuclear group said on Saturday it had signed an agreement to develop uranium mines in Mongolia in which Japan's Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T will also take a stake.

