Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

KERING

Martine Aubry, head of the Lille region, told le Journal de Dimanche that French luxury group Kering had been "irreponsible" with its loss-making La Redoute mail order business and had not invested enough in the company. Kering said last week significant job cuts would be needed as part of a restructuring La Redoute, which it is trying to sell.

AIR FRANCE-KLM <AIRF.PA >

Air France-KLM has set tough conditions, including 5,000 job cuts, for investing more money in loss-making Italian airline Alitalia, financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.

Airbus

A row has flared up between leading planemakers over the width of tourist-class seats on long-distance flights, setting the tone for a bitter confrontation at this month's Dubai Airshow. Airbus this week called for an industry standard that would provide for a seat at least 18 inches (46 cm) wide in economy cabins, but its U.S. arch-rival Boeing BA.N says it should be for airlines to decide.

BANKS

Installation art, interactive walls and a robot doorman; the flagship branches of the world's top banks have come a long way from the iron grilles and potted plants of old. To compete against online-only rivals and to attract a new generation of customers to branches, banks are installing sleek interiors and hi-tech gadgetry.

