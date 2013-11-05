Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

RENAULT

Mitsubishi Motors says considering forming broad global product and technology alliance with Nissan and Renault.

ERAMET

Says successfully places first issue of 7-year bond for total of 400 mln euros to institutional invetsors.

VIVENDI

Signs a definitive agreement for the sale of its 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom to UAE's Etisalat for a total of euros 4.2 billion in cash. Vivendi says it is confident the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will be completed by early 2014.

Etisalat will pay Vivendi 3.9 billion euros for the stake, plus a further 300 million euros in 2012 dividends from Maroc Telecom.

LATECOERE

French aeronautic euipment maker Latecoere has named Frederic Michelland as Chief Executive, replacing Bertrand Parmentier, who is joining the Pierre Frabre Group.

EDF ENERGIES NOUVELLES

EDF Energies Nouvelles said its U.S subsidiary, EDF Renewable Energy has agreed to buy the 200 MW Longhorn wind energy project in Texas. Financial terms were not disclosed.

