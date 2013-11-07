PARIS Nov 7 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ARCELORMITTAL

The world's largest steelmaker reported higher profit than expected in the third quarter, boosted by increasing iron ore shipments and cost savings, and declared it was through the bottom of the cycle.

EDF

The French state-controlled utility said its nine-month sales rose 6.9 percent, partly because of government-approved power price increases, and confirmed its full-year growth targets.

NATIXIS

France's fourth-biggest listed investment bank reported a 38 percent rise in third-quarter profit as cost savings and robust capital-markets trade offset economic weakness.

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

The water and waste group said adjusted operating income in the first nine months of the year rose 20.4 percent to 621 million euros due to cost cuts and higher prices at its energy unit. It also confirmed its financial outlook.

CAPGEMINI

The technology consultancy kept its full-year sales and profitability goals on Thursday as revenue returned to positive growth in the third-quarter amid improving demand in Europe.

BNP PARIBAS

BNP Paribas confirmed it had placed an unbinding offer to buy Bank BGZ, the Polish subsidiary of Dutch lender Rabobank, BNP said on Thursday.

SOCIETE GENERALE, CREDIT AGRICOLE

Societe Generale and Credit Agricole agreed to an asset swap in a bid to narrow their business focus as they prepare to woo investors in a tough economic environment.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The bank plans to cut 375 jobs across Europe in its securities-services business, a staff union said in a newsletter posted online after meeting with management.

CNP

The insurer posted a 3.6 percent rise in nine-month net profit on Thursday on the back of a 3 percent rise in net revenue. Separately, it said it would begin talks with key shareholder BPCE over its partnership with the retail bank, with a view to completing a new agreement by 2016.

CARREFOUR, KLEPIERRE

Europe's largest retailer is in advanced talks to buy over 100 shopping malls in France, Spain and Italy owned by real estate group Klepierre for 1.7 billion euros, French daily Le Figaro said on Thursday.

LEGRAND

Legrand posted a slight dip in nine-month profit and sales on Thursday and narrowed its financial targets for the year.

HAVAS

The advertising agency saw its sales growth slow in the third quarter as North America slumped, despite glimmers of stronger demand in some parts of Europe.

CGG

French oil industry seismic surveying firm cut its full-year sales target on Thursday after growth slowed in the third quarter due to weak demand for seismic equipment.

NEXANS

The cable manufacturer said it had raised 284 million euros in a capital increase launched on October 15 that resulted in the issuance of 12.6 million new shares.

DELHAIZE

The Belgian grocer on Thursday posted an unexpected third-quarter loss, as the group wrote off 195 million euros ($263.79 million) on its Serbian and Bulgarian operations.

SANOFI

The drugmaker says it has successfully priced its offering of 1 billion euro of notes, due 2023, bearing interest at an annual rate of 2.50 percent.

APERAM

The stainless steel maker forecast a slight improvement in profit in the final quarter after a seasonal decline in the third and also said a new financial director would take office at the start of next year.

BOLLORE, BLUE SOLUTIONS

The conglomerate owned by French tycoon Vincent Bollore posted a 2 percent drop in sales to 2.63 billion euros in the third quarter because of lower volumes and prices in its oil logistics business.

Its electric car battery maker, Blue Solutions, which recently listed on the Paris Bourse, reported third-quarter sales of 8.2 million euros. In the first nine months it posted 27.7 million in sales, down 55 percent from a year ago. The drop was explained by high deliveries of batteries in 2012 to equip an electric car sharing scheme in Paris.

