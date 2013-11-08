PARIS, Nov 8 - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 November futures down 0.6 percent at 0620 GMT

NUMERICABLE

The cable operator said its shares would be priced at 24.80 euros in its market debut, allowing the group to raise at least 652.2 million euros ($872.8 million) to fund investments in its broadband network and pay down debt.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM said on Friday that passenger traffic rose 2.8 percent in October, while seating capacity on its flights increased 1.2 percent.

AIRBUS

Airbus extended its lead over Boeing in a hard-fought order contest in October, but remained behind on deliveries, leaving its U.S. rival in the industry's no.1 spot.

ESIILOR

Essilor said on Friday it had agreed to buy U.S> sunglass brand Costa in a deal with an estimated enterprise value of $270 million.

AREVA

The nuclear group said it had signed a 1.25 billion euro contract with Eletrobras to finish construction of a nuclear plant in Brazil.

VALLOUREC

The steel tube maker posted higher third-quarter sales, driven by its oil and gas markets, but warned that adverse foreign exchange rates and a slowdown in Brazil would weigh on the next two quarters.

JCDECAUX

The outdoor advertising specialist said it expects its sales growth to pick up to reach the low single digits in the fourth quarter after a stagnant third quarter.

CARREFOUR, KLEPIERRE

Both groups confirmed discussing the sale to Carrefour of a portfolio of Klepierre shopping malls but said no deal had yet been reached and gave no further details.

DANONE

The food group said it successfully launched a 1 billion euro ($1.34 billion) eight-year bond on Thursday.

TF1

France's biggest private broadcaster posted higher operating profit for the third quarter despite lower sales, helped by an ongoing cost-cutting programme.

BPOST

Belgium's postal operator saw third quarter EBITDA rise 21.7 percent to 103.9 million euros and said it expected full-year revenues to remain stable.

GBL, TOTAL

The Belgian holding company said it had sold 8.2 million shares in Total for about 360 million euros as it posted nine-month profit of 323 million euros.

EURAZEO

The investment group posted a 0.2 percent rise in third quarter revenue, to 1.22 billion euros.

FONCIERE DES REGIONS

The French property company said rental revenue rose 5.4 percent in the third quarter to 381 million euros.

DERICHEBOURG

The mid-cap utility posted an 8 percent drop in full-year revenue, at 2.608 billion euros, weighed down by a 12.8 percent decline in its environment services business.

FRANCE

Standard & Poor's said on Friday it lowered France sovereign credit rating to AA from AA+. S&P also revised France sovereign credit outlook up to stable from negative.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................