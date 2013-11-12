Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
LAGARDERE
The French media group confirmed its annual profit target
despite a 4.4 percent drop in sales on a reported basis caused
by slower sales of books to schools in Europe and unfavorable
currency exchange rates.
ORANGE
Europe's telecom operators will see a fifth year of revenue
decline in 2014, although operating margins will stabilise,
helped by cost cutting and the end of regulatory cuts to mobile
call termination fees, credit rating agency Moody's said.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Air France-KLM will not participate in a capital increase at
battered airline Alitalia on Friday, Le Figaro newspaper
reported, echoing a similar report in La Tribune two weeks ago.
Italian airline Alitalia has called a board meeting for
Wednesday to discuss a revised industrial plan for the
loss-making carrier that could include heavy job losses, sources
familiar with the situation said on Monday.
Shareholders have until midnight on Thursday to decide
whether to participate in Alitalia's cash call.
GALAPAGOS
The Belgian biotech group said its unit Biofocus signed a
three-year research deal with U.S. firm Biogen Idec to
find new treatments for scleroderma, a diseas that involves
buildup of scar-like tissue on the skin.
COFINIMMO
The Belgian real estate group said rental income rose in the
third quarter because of rental increases and new rentals making
up for some departures.
