PARIS Nov 21 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

EADS

The European aeronautics group is planning to cut up to 20 percent of the roughly 40,000-strong workforce at its newly created Airbus Defence & Space division, German news agency dpa reported, citing "informed sources".

PEUGEOT, RENAULT

The carmakers are about to end cross-shareholdings in two French plants that made up their last production alliance in the country, spokespeople for the companies said on Wednesday, confirming a Bloomberg report.

CARREFOUR, CASINO

The French government said it would sue E.Leclerc, the country's second-biggest retailer, before a Paris commercial court over what it described as unfair relations with its suppliers.

EDF

The utility has launched a 1.4-bln-euro "green bond" maturing in 2021, with a 2.25 pct annual coupon, that will exclusively finance renewable energy projects. The issue was twice oversubscribed, opening new channels of financing in hydropower and energy services, EDF said.

REED ELSEVIER

The business information group said it could return more cash to shareholders after investing in new products to grow revenues and making bolt-on acquisitions.

KBC ANCORA

KBC Ancora said Lansdowne Partners had reduced its stake in the Belgian holding company to below 1 percent.

PUNCH INTERNATIONAL, ACCENTIS

Belgium's Punch International has offered to buy real estate firm Accentis, offering 1 Punch share for 550 in Accentis or 1.25 euro cents per Accentis share.

