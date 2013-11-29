PARIS Nov 29 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 December futures down 0.06 pct at 0743 GMT
ILIAD
French mobile operator Iliad has sealed a 1.4 billion euro
($1.9 billion) refinancing of a five-year credit facility with
12 banks, the company said on Friday.
THALES
French aerospace supplier Thales and space-transport company
Arianespace will announce a $400 million satellite
contract in Brazil in December, French weekly La Tribune
reported on its website.
RENAULT
Renault-Nissan will build a second engine with Russian
partner AvtoVAZ and aims to overcome a decline in Lada
sales in a market set to overtake Germany within two years,
Renault's regional boss said.
ALCATEL-LUCENT, STMICROELECTRONICS
Alcatel-Lucent could rejoin France's blue-chip CAC 40 index
next month as the telecom gear maker's turnaround gains
traction and its stock hits two-year highs, analysts and fund
managers said.
It is expected to replace chipmaker STMicroelectronics,
whose shares have lost 24 percent over the past six months as
the company grapples with weakening demand from Asian smartphone
and electronics makers.
WENDEL
The French company plans to buy a 13.3 percent stake in
Saham Group for 100 million euros via a capital increase aimed
at speeding up the Morocco-based insurer's expansion in Africa
and the Middle East.
CEGEDIM
The company reiterated its 2013 target of growth in its
operating margin from recurring operations after it rose by 64
basis points over the first nine months of the year.
EUTELSAT
Ratings agency Moody's downgraded the long-term and senior
unsecured credit ratings of the Paris-listed satellite company,
to Baa3 from Baa2, citing its plans to take on more debt to fund
the acquisition of Satelites Mexicanos.
VINCI
The French construction and concessions company said it had
won a 60 million-euro contract to build a 63-kilometre gas
pipeline in France as part of a consortium bid.
