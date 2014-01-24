PARIS Jan 24 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures FCEc1 up 0.14 pct at 0733 GMT

MICHELIN

The European car and light truck tyre market rose 8 percent in December as demand picked up towards the end of the year, the French tyremaker said.

RENAULT

The French carmaker aims to get back into Iran as soon as sanctions are lifted, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said, describing it as "a potentially great market".

Nissan Motor Co and Renault will combine their manufacturing and research functions in a move that will save the alliance more than 400 billion yen ($3.86 billion) a year, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

MAUREL & PROM

The French oil and gas explorer posted a 21 percent rise in full-year sales and forecast a further increase in production for this year.

ARKEMA

The French chemicals group plans to make further acquisitions to beef up its high-performance materials business after a recent joint venture in China, its chief executive told Les Echos newspaper.

ZIGGO

The Dutch cable group Ziggo, which is a takeover target for U.S. peer and major shareholder Liberty Global, forecast stable profits for 2014 with investments in promotions and increased bandwidth offsetting expected revenue growth.

KPN

The Dutch consumer authority said it had fined the telecom group almost 30 million euros because it had prevented fair competition in a telecoms tender.

DEXIA

A top Italian court has ruled in favour of the Franco-Belgian lender in a dispute over an interest rate swap deal with an Italian province, removing one hurdle to the bailed out lender's wind-down plan.

BANKS

Germany and France have attacked European Union plans to curb banks' ability to take market bets with their own money, warning that this could jeopardise a delicate economic recovery, a paper seen by Reuters showed.

