Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AIRFRANCE-KLM

Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM said passenger traffic rose 3.6 percent year-on-year in January, driven by growth on routes to the Americas. Passenger numbers rose 3.8 percent to 5.68 million.

ARCELORMITTAL

The world's largest steelmaker forecast higher profits in the year ahead due to increased steel and iron ore shipments. Chief Executive Lakshmi Mittal said in a statement that the Luxembourg-based company was cautiously optimistic about its 2014 prospects.

IPSEN

Ipsen said a late-stage study of its Decapeptyl drug when injected into patients with locally advanced or metastatic prostate cancer was positive.

AIRBUS

The planemaker is exploring fresh ways to improve sales of the world's largest passenger jet after receiving a potentially crucial signal of support from at least one of its engine makers, industry sources said.

GECINA

The French property group said its stakeholders Blackstone and Ivanhoe Cambridge had requested they be allowed to appoint board members to reflect their 22.98 percent interest in the firm.

ALSTOM

UK company Tidal Lagoon Power has applied to build the world's first plant that generates power from the ebb and flow of tides in a lagoon in south Wales. The company has spent three years developing the project with a consortium of engineering firms including Alstom.

NATIXIS

The chairman of BPCE, France's second-biggest retail bank and parent of Natixis, was put under judicial investigation to determine if his nomination to head the group in 2009 represented a conflict of interest, a legal source said.

APERAM

The Luxembourg-based stainless steel firm reported a stronger-than-expected performance in the last three months of 2013 and forecast an improvement in profits in the current quarter as it steps up on cost-cutting.

COFINIMMO

Belgian real estate group said Friday said it would pay a lower dividend for 2014, as its net rental income fell in 2013.

ARSEUS

Medical and pharmaceutical supplies group Arseus forecast further growth of sales and profit margins in 2014, after increasing its recurring core profit by almost a third in 2013.

BARCO

Belgium-based Barco, a maker of high-end digital screens for aircraft and hospitals, posted 2013 profits below expectations, as earnings from its leading cinema projector division fell.

