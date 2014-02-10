Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 February futures FCEc1 up 0.30 percent at 0733 GMT

PEUGEOT

China's Dongfeng Motor Group Co, currently in talks to buy a stake in PSA Peugeot Citroen, asked on Monday for a trading halt pending an announcement concerning "inside information".

L'OREAL

Nestle, the world's biggest food company, is looking at ways to reduce its $30 billion stake in cosmetics firm L'Oreal , Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

CASINO

The French supermarket chain said it would buy 50 stores in Colombia from local player Super Inter for an undisclosed price. The deal will be financed in cash and is subject to competition review.

AHOLD

The Dutch grocer said it bought back 3.66 million of its own shares at 12.63 euros per share, as part of a previously announced buyback programme. It spent 46.34 million euros.

ARCADIS

The Dutch engineering and consultancy group signed an extension of a water infrastructure contract in Brazil, known as the São Francisco River Integration Project, which it said would be worth $35 million over a period of 33 months.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................