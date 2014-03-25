PARIS Mar 25 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 April futures up 0.46 pct at 0734 GMT

RENAULT

Renault and specialist sports car maker Caterham have dropped plans for joint production of a high-performance model for the British brand, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

TRANSGENE

The biopharmaceutical company said it raised a total of 65.5 million euros via a two-step capital increase.

NEXANS

Nexans said it had further extended its long-term partnership with Airbus by winning a new five-year global contract worth around 200 milllion euros to supply around 130,000 km of specialized hook-up, power, data and fire resistant cables.

SOLOCAL

French online classified ads and directories group Solocal, formerly known as Pages Jaunes, said it received the backing of over two-thirds of its creditors to refinance its debt and extend the maturity of its baning loans

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Air France-KLM has chosen GEnx engines made by General Electric to power 25 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft it has ordered from Boeing.

AIRBUS

Airbus believes it can eventually drive its Latin American market share up to 65 percent, although it is not in talks to sell its A380 superjumbo in the region, the company's Latin American president told Reuters on Monday.

BNP PARIBAS

France's biggest listed bank, said it would reduce Ukraine staff by 1,600 by 2015 as part of a restructuring of its local unit in the face of a tough economic environment.

EDENRED

French meal vouchers group said its board of directors recommended 2013 dividend at 0.83 euro per share.

Reuters Top News are now available for:

* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com

* BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................