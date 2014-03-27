PARIS, March 27 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

MAUREL&PROM

The French oil and gas explorer posted a 68 percent rise in operating profit to 312.4 million euros last year and said it was exploring promising new oil fields in Gabon and Mozambique.

SOCIETE GENERALE, BNP PARIBAS

Fitch Ratings revised SocGen's outlook to negative, affirming the rating at 'A' level.

It affirmed BNP Paribas rating at 'A+' with a stable outlook.

ORANGE

The board of France's state-backed Orange on Wednesday voted to give chief executive Stephane Richard a second term, providing continuity to the group at a time of tumult in its domestic market and brewing consolidation in Europe.

AIRBUS

China signed a new 10-year accord on Wednesday allowing Airbus to assemble A320 planes on its soil until 2025 and unblocked orders for larger jets worth more than $6 billion, restoring ties after a row with Europe over aircraft emissions.

PEUGEOT

PSA Peugeot Citroen's tie-up with China's Dongfeng was signed on Wednesday, bringing the French carmaker much-needed cash and greater access to Asia but leaving major challenges ahead.

TOTAL, EDF, AREVA

France and China signed a series of deals in the energy sector on Wednesday as part of a high-profile visit by President Xi Jinping aimed at building tighter business links between the two countries.

