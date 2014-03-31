PARIS, March 31 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 April futures FCEc1 up 0.35 percent at 0641 GMT

PEUGEOT

The French car maker said Carlos Tavares has been appointed chairman of the four-person managing board effective Monday. His predecessor, Philippe Varin, will serve as a temporary advisor to help the group implement agreements signed with the French State and China's Dongfeng Motor Group.

LAGARDERE

The French media group said it was looking over bids for the magazines it has put up for sale this weekend and would announce its decision shortly.

VEOLIA

The water and waste management group said on Friday its second biggest shareholder, Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault, had resigned from its board with immediate effect.

ALTICE, NUMERICABLE

BOUYGUES

VIVENDI

French market regulator AMF has asked Vivendi, cable firm Numericable, its parent Altice and rival bidder Bouygues for more transparency in their talks over a takeover of Vivendi's telecom unit SFR.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The Franco-Dutch airline said on Friday it had accepted the firm offer from Germany's Intro Aviation GmbH to purchase its CityJet regional airline as well as its subsidiary VLM. The closing of the deal, for which financial terms were not disclosed, is due in April.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................