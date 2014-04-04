PARIS, April 4 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 April futures up 0.19 pct at 0601 GMT

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

The French electrical gear maker said it was in exclusive talks with private equity groups The Carlyle Group and PAI Partners to sell its sensors business in a deal based on an enterprise value of $900 million.

GDF SUEZ

The power group said it signed a five-year 5 billion euro multi-currency credit line with a syndicate of 25 banks to be used for the early refinancing of two undrawn credit lines expiring in 2014 and 2015.

AIRBUS

Delta Air Lines is looking at buying as many as 50 wide-body jets, the airline said on Thursday, opening a contest between Airbus and Boeing Co for business worth well over $10 billion at list prices.

MR BRICOLAGE

Shares in the French home improvement group are due to resume trading on Friday. The stock was suspended on Thursday after Kingfisher, Europe's No. 1 home improvement retailer, announced it was in exclusive talks for a 275 million euros takeover bid of its smaller rival

