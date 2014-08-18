Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

VIVENDI

Telecom Italia is preparing to offer up to 7 billion euros ($9.4 billion) in an effort to outbid Spain's Telefonica in the race to acquire Vivendi's >VIV.PA> Brazilian broadband unit GVT, according to a Bloomberg report on Sunday.

AREVA

The French nuclear group won a contract to replace six steam generators at South Africa's Koeberg nuclear power plant, state utility Eskom ESCJ.UL said on Saturday.

