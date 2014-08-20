PARIS Aug 20 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 futures down down 0.2 percent
HEINEKEN
The world's third largest brewer reports
better-than-expected first half operating profit, as it sped up
cost savings and grew volumes in all regions except for Central
and Eastern Europe.
SANOFI
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the
company's Cerdelga drug to treat patients with type 1 Gaucher
disease, a rare genetic disorder.
The drug was developed by Sanofi's Genzyme unit, which also
developed the Gaucher disease drug Cerezyme. Cerdelga, known
also as eliglustat, is a pill, while Cerezyme must be infused.
ILIAD
The company is is trying to raise money from the likes of
Microsoft and Google to fund a second
takeover bid for T-Mobile, The New York Post reported citing a
well placed source.
ATOS, BULL
Atos pronounced its friendly takeover offer for fellow IT
services firm Bull successful having won control of
84.25 percent of the company's shares earlier this month, and
said Atos chief Thierry Breton would take over as Bull's
chairman ahead of its full integration into Atos. The deal was
announced in May
