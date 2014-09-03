Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures up 0.2 percent

DANONE

Danone said on Tuesday Chairman and Chief Executive Franck Riboud would split his role after 18 years at the helm of the world's largest yoghurt maker, which recently faced a series of setbacks in Asia and in Europe.

Riboud, 58, who took over from his late father, Antoine Riboud, in 1996, will remain as chairman and focus on the group's long-term strategy while Emmanuel Faber, 50, the chief operating officer, will become CEO, effective Oct 1.

SANOFI

The French drugmaker, developing the first vaccine against dengue fever, said its product reduced disease cases by 60.8 percent in a large final clinical trial.

BIOMERIEUX

Diagnostics group bioMérieux reported first half results on Wednesday saying it maintained its target to achieve 2014 contributive operating income before non-recurring items of between 220 million and 245 million euros.

GDF SUEZ

The regulated gas retail tariffs of France's GDF Suez are expected to increase by 3.9 percent on Oct 1, French daily Le Figaro reports. GDF Suez could not be immediately reached for comment. Since early 2013, regulated gas tariffs change monthly and have been declining by 6.7 percent between January 1 and September 1.

KERING

Kering, the French luxury group behind the Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent brands, is creating a in-house eyewear division to tighten control over the business and gradually take back all of it licences.

PUBLICIS

French advertising group Publicis said on Tuesday it had bought global technology consultancy Norun from Quebecor Media for 125 million Canadian dollars. In 2013, Nurun recorded revenue of 139 million Canadian dollars.

JCDECAUX

JCDecaux said on Tuesday it has been awarded the main street furniture contract for Stockholm. The financial terms of the 10-year contract were not disclosed.

LATECOERE

French aerospace supplier Latecoere on Tuesday reported lower first-half operating profit, despite higher revenues as it bore the cost of opening a factory in Mexico and suffered a slowdown in the development of new aircraft.

BOURBON

The oil services company reported on Wednesday first half results saying strong cost controls helped offset a weak dollar.

EURONEXT

The exchange operator said cash markets average daily volume increased 11.6 percent for the month of August 2014 compared to August 2013, an average daily volume increase of 13 percent in the year to date.

ENERGY SECTOR

Dutch gas company Gasunie will expand capacity at its northern, underground storage facility as strong demand for space drove up prices at auction last week at a time when Europe is bracing for a possible disruption in supplies from Russia.

ECONOMY

France will probably have to scale back its budget savings plans for next year due to low inflation, its finance minister said in an interview published on Tuesday, ruling out extra spending restraint.

