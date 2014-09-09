PARIS, Sept 9 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 Futures down 0.3 percent

L'OREAL

Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon cut his forecast for full-year growth in the global cosmetics market to between 3 percent and 3.5 percent from between 3.5 percent and 4 percent in an interview with Le Figaro newspaper.

SANOFI

Vaccines division Sanofi Pasteur said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the use of Menactra for booster vaccination against meningococcal disease in people aged 15 to 55 years.

Sanofi said it is discussing the sale of its Quetigny site, employing 350 staff, to Delpharm, with an agreement to commission the production of drugs from the site for at least seven years subsequently.

PUBLICIS

The ad group announced the acquisition of design and branding agency Turner Duckworth, whose clients include consumer brands such as Coca-Cola, Visa, Miller, Oreo, Jacobs, Google, The Glenlivet, Samsung, Waitrose and Metallica, and which employs 70 staff in London and San Francisco.

RALLYE

Rallye said it informed Groupe GO Sport of its intention to make a tender offer soon for Groupe GO Sport's outstanding shares at a price of 9.10 euros per share, followed by a squeeze-out. Rallye holds 93.72 percent of Groupe GO Sport's shares and 94.62 percent of its voting rights.

RENAULT, BOLLORE

PARIS - French carmaker Renault has signed a deal with conglomerate Bollore to build a new three-seater Bluecar electric vehicle, four-seater versions of which are already a common sight in the streets of Paris under the self-service 'Autolib' brand.

DASSAULT SYSTEMES

Dassault Systemes said it had finalised the acquisition of Qintiq for about 250 mln euros. The acquisition of Qintiq, a provider of on-premise and on-cloud supply chain and operations planning & optimization software, was announced in July.

ELIS

French industrial laundry company Elis, which is 83 percent owned by investment company Eurazeo EURA.PA, said it planned a 1.35 billion euro($1.74 billion) debt refinancing to go with its initial public offering, details of which it plans to outline later on Tuesday. Base document link: here

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................