PARIS, Sept 10 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

VIVENDI

The French media group is considering the purchase of Spanish group Telefonica's 11 percent stake in Mediaset SpA's pay-TV arm Mediaset Premium, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The Franco-Dutch airline plans to invest 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in growing its Transavia low-cost unit in Europe, its chief executive told French daily Les Echos.

Air France-KLM said separately on Tuesday that it would reap proceeds of 339 million euros ($438 million) in cash from the sale of a more than 3-percent stake in travel technology company Amadeus.

AREVA

Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's has put the French nuclear power engineering group on "creditwatch negative" and will decide within 30 days whether to downgrade its credit ratings by one notch into non-investment grade territory.

ALSTOM

The French train and turbine maker's British subsidiary paid around $8.5 million in bribes over a six-year period to win transport contracts in India, Poland and Tunisia, Britain's leading fraud prosecutor alleged on Tuesday.

SCOR

The French re-insurer said on Wednesday it was on track with execution of its strategic plan a year after its launch and had outperformed its return on equity targets.

CGG VERITAS

The seismic exploration technology group said it had won contracts representing a total value of over $80 million.

INGENICO, GEMALTO

Apple Inc introduced a new mobile payments service dubbed "Apple Pay" with its latest iPhone launch. The service launches in the United States next month and allows users to pay for items in stores with their phones instead of physically presenting their credit or debit cards.

