Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 March futures down 0.06 percent at 0719 GMT

AREVA

Standard & Poor's cut the credit rating of Areva two notches deeper into non-investment grade status after the French nuclear group posted a record loss and warned of deteriorating cash flows.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN, GEMALTO

The French carmaker will return to the CAC-40 index on March 23 as the digital security firm exits, stock market operator Euronext said.

CLUB MED

Chinese conglomerate Fosun International said it has bought a 5 percent stake in British travel group Thomas Cook Group, deepening its foray into Europe's tourism sector after buying French holiday maker Club Med last month.

NICOX

Nicox said it will raise around 27 milllion euros through a reserved capital increase to support its growth strategy. [

ALTICE

Altice, owner of France's Numericable-SFR, said it has entered into exclusivity with the Hiridjee Group, controlling shareholder of Telma, the leading telecom operator in Madagascar, for the sale of its mobile activities in La Reunion and Mayotte, subject to the approval of the French antitrust authority.

VINCI, EIFFAGE

French toll road operators expect to end a long-running dispute with the government next week through an emerging compromise deal, a source close to the companies said.

SCOR

Japan's Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance has agreed to purchase about 15 percent of the French reinsurer, Nikkei reported. The Paris-based company had no immediate comment.

WENDEL, BUREAU VERITAS

The French investment group said it had sold 10.9 percent of certification group Bureau Veritas in a placement that raised about 1 billion euros.

