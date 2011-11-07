PARIS Nov 7 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

FRENCH ECONOMY

French government ministers spent the weekend paving the way for additional belt-tightening measures to be announced on Monday, stressing prudence in light of the punishing euro zone crisis and the need to meet the country's deficit-cutting goals.

Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said in a published interview on Saturday that France could preserve its coveted AAA credit rating if it "breaks with the culture of deficits".

EIFFAGE

France's third-largest construction group, reported on Friday a 2.5 percent increase in third-quarter revenue and said its order book had hit a record high of 13.7 billion euros ($18.8 billion) at Oct. 1.

BNP PARIBAS

The French lender is in advanced talks to buy out its Indian partner Geojit Financial Services in an institutional broking joint venture, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Saturday.

LAGARDERE

Newspaper Le Monde's Societe Editrice du Monde (SEM) is to buy out Lagardere's 34 percent stake in digital subsidiary Le Monde Interactif, the two parties said in a joint statement.

Separately, newspaper La Tribune said Lagardere will replace Didier Quillot at the helm of its Lagardere Active media unit with Denis Olivennes, the head of Lagardere's Europe 1 radio. Lagardere CEO Arnaud Lagardere is meeting Lagardere Active staff on Monday morning to make the announcement, the paper said.

