PARIS Nov 7 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
FRENCH ECONOMY
French government ministers spent the weekend paving the way
for additional belt-tightening measures to be announced on
Monday, stressing prudence in light of the punishing euro zone
crisis and the need to meet the country's deficit-cutting goals.
Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said in a published
interview on Saturday that France could preserve its coveted AAA
credit rating if it "breaks with the culture of deficits".
EIFFAGE
France's third-largest construction group, reported on
Friday a 2.5 percent increase in third-quarter revenue and said
its order book had hit a record high of 13.7 billion euros
($18.8 billion) at Oct. 1.
BNP PARIBAS
The French lender is in advanced talks to buy out its Indian
partner Geojit Financial Services in an institutional broking
joint venture, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter
said on Saturday.
LAGARDERE
Newspaper Le Monde's Societe Editrice du Monde (SEM) is to
buy out Lagardere's 34 percent stake in digital subsidiary Le
Monde Interactif, the two parties said in a joint statement.
Separately, newspaper La Tribune said Lagardere will replace
Didier Quillot at the helm of its Lagardere Active media unit
with Denis Olivennes, the head of Lagardere's Europe 1 radio.
Lagardere CEO Arnaud Lagardere is meeting Lagardere Active staff
on Monday morning to make the announcement, the paper said.
