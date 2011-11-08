PARIS Nov 8 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
SOCIETE GENERALE
France's second-biggest listed bank on Tuesday reported a
30.6 percent slump in third-quarter profits hurt by charges
including Greek debt writedowns, and scrapped its 2011 dividend
to preserve capital.
THALES
Nine-month revenues at the French defence company dipped 0.5
percent to 8.614 billion euros as civil aerospace growth broadly
compensated for weaker defence and security. Thales also
confirmed its profit targets for 2011 and 2012.
CAPGEMINI
The information technology services provider posted third
quarter organic growth of 4.7 percent and confirmed its targets
for the year.
ATOS ORGIN
The IT services provider said that it has signed a joint
venture with Chinese company Ufida to create a cloud computing
services business.
LAGARDERE
The French media-to-aerospace conglomerate scaled back its
annual profit target for a second time this year, as it posted
third quarter revenue largely in line with forecasts helped by
growth at its travel retail and media distribution unit.
MICHELIN
The French tyre maker said it would sell its 9.98 percent
stake in Korean peer Hankook Tire in a move to
streamline its portfolio and generate cash.
PPR SA
The luxury and retail group said on Tuesday that it would
take over Brioni, an Italian men's fashion brand, for an
undisclosed price.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
The airline said passenger traffic rose 5.7 percent in
October despite the start of a cabin crew strike as the airline
group opened a new regional hub in Marseille but unit revenues
remained under pressure.
L'OREAL
The French cosmetics maker's third-quarter revenue rose 4.8
percent on a like-for-like basis as strong luxury sales offset
lacklustre mass market demand, a pace its head said was likely
to be maintained for the rest of the year.
SAFRAN AND THALES
The French aerospace groups are struggling to agree a
half-billion dollar asset swap and union unease over 4,000
defence jobs risks pushing the deal back as April/May
presidential elections loom, industry sources said.
JCDECAUX
The outdoor advertising specialist posted forecast-beating
organic growth of 8.4 percent in the third quarter helped by
strong sales at its transport division that places ads in
airports and train stations.
