PARIS Nov 8 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SOCIETE GENERALE

France's second-biggest listed bank on Tuesday reported a 30.6 percent slump in third-quarter profits hurt by charges including Greek debt writedowns, and scrapped its 2011 dividend to preserve capital.

THALES

Nine-month revenues at the French defence company dipped 0.5 percent to 8.614 billion euros as civil aerospace growth broadly compensated for weaker defence and security. Thales also confirmed its profit targets for 2011 and 2012.

CAPGEMINI

The information technology services provider posted third quarter organic growth of 4.7 percent and confirmed its targets for the year.

ATOS ORGIN

The IT services provider said that it has signed a joint venture with Chinese company Ufida to create a cloud computing services business.

LAGARDERE

The French media-to-aerospace conglomerate scaled back its annual profit target for a second time this year, as it posted third quarter revenue largely in line with forecasts helped by growth at its travel retail and media distribution unit.

MICHELIN

The French tyre maker said it would sell its 9.98 percent stake in Korean peer Hankook Tire in a move to streamline its portfolio and generate cash.

PPR SA

The luxury and retail group said on Tuesday that it would take over Brioni, an Italian men's fashion brand, for an undisclosed price.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The airline said passenger traffic rose 5.7 percent in October despite the start of a cabin crew strike as the airline group opened a new regional hub in Marseille but unit revenues remained under pressure.

L'OREAL

The French cosmetics maker's third-quarter revenue rose 4.8 percent on a like-for-like basis as strong luxury sales offset lacklustre mass market demand, a pace its head said was likely to be maintained for the rest of the year.

SAFRAN AND THALES

The French aerospace groups are struggling to agree a half-billion dollar asset swap and union unease over 4,000 defence jobs risks pushing the deal back as April/May presidential elections loom, industry sources said.

JCDECAUX

The outdoor advertising specialist posted forecast-beating organic growth of 8.4 percent in the third quarter helped by strong sales at its transport division that places ads in airports and train stations.

