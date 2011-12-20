PARIS Dec 20 Below are company-related
news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have
an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 futures are down 0.25 percent at 0844 GMT
RENAULT
The car maker said on Monday it would stop selling five
vehicle models in Britain and cut about 60 of its 190
dealerships in response to plunging sales and a weaker pound.
SANOFI
U.S. drugs regulators revised the label on Monday for Sanofi
SA's heart drug Multaq to reflect the risk of heart
problems, including death, for patients with irregular heart
rhythms.
Separately, on Tuesday, the French drugmaker said there had
been no statistical superiority observed between its
multiple-sclerosis treatment teriflunomide and injectable
therapy interferon beta-1a (or 'Rebif') over risk of treatment
failure as part of a Phase III trial.
AXA
The French insurer said it had closed the sale of Denplan to
Simplyhealth Group for a price of around 137 million euros on a
debt-free, cash-free basis.
INTERPARFUMS
The French fragrance company said it was in talks with
London-listed licensee Burberry to create a new
operating structure for its fragrance and beauty line.
Burberry has until July 31, 2012, to determine whether it
wishes to buy out the unexpired portion of the license or
continue the existing license through to Dec. 31, 2017.
GEMALTO
The payment services provider announced it had acquired
SensorLogic, a cloud-based service delivery platform, though it
did not disclose details.
GAMELOFT
The mobile games developer announced a partnership with
Google to bring its game GT Racing: Motor Academy to
Google+.
HEIJMANS
The Dutch construction company plans to cut over two thirds
of the 90 jobs at its prefab production unit and forced layoffs
are possible.
