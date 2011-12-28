Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
BNP PARIBAS
The French bank is to announce a partnership in consumer
credit with Russia's top lender Sberbank, a BNP
spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
CARREFOUR
The French retailer, dogged by profit warnings and eroding
investor confidence, said on Tuesday it had sold 97 supermarket
properties held by its real-estate arm to an asset manager for
365 million euros ($476.91 million).
AREVA, ERAMET
The French nuclear group on Tuesday said it was in exclusive
negotiations with France's sovereign wealth fund FSI for the
sale of its 26 percent stake in mining group Eramet.
EDF
Italian market regulator Consob has asked Edison's
shareholders to clarify the deal that would see French state
power company EDF tighten its grip on Italy's No 2 utility by
buying off a group of shareholders who had opposed its offer.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................