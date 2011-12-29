Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC-40 futures are up 0.54 pct at 0801 GMT
AEROPORTS DE PARIS
The airport operator said on Wednesday it signed an agreement,
via its architecture and engineering filial ADPI, with CSWADI
(China Southwest Design Institute) to work on the design of the
future Terminal 3 of the Jiangbei airport in Chongqing, les
Echos reported.
VILMORIN
The world's fourth-largest seed group has started an investment
program of 43 million euros until 2013 via its filial HM Clause
and will cut its main sites from 6 to 3, French newspaper Les
Echos reported.
TOTAL
The oil major said discussions could be delayed with Gazprom
and Statoil on the Shtokman offshore gaz
project, Les Echos wrote.
EDF
Italy market regulator Consob is unlikely to call on the
French state-controlled power company to offer minority
shareholders in Edison a higher price than the one it offered
core Italian investors to win control of Italy's No.2 utility,
market operators said on Wednesday.
