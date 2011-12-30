Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC-40 futures are up 0.56 pct at 0802 GMT
AMSTERDAM MOLECULAR THERAPEUTICS
The Dutch biotech small-cap said it raised 2.5 million euros
from a private placement of shares to three of its existing
shareholders - Forbion Capital Partners, Gilde Healthcare
Partners and Advent Venture Partners.
AMT, which specialises in developing human gene-based
therapies, said that even after the share issue it will still
have a negative equity position.
SOCIETE GENERALE
The Trust Company of the West Group Inc and star bond
investor Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Capital on Thursday said
they had settled all claims between them, ending a long-running
legal saga.
Separately, the French bank's Chinese fund venture will
temporarily suspend participation in initial public offerings in
the country, a rare move by an institutional investor that
highlights the recent high pricing of many mainland IPOs.
LAGARDERE
Qatar Holding has raised its stake in Lagardere to
over 10 percent, making the Gulf state the largest shareholder
in the struggling French media-to-aerospace conglomerate.
EDF
The price agreed by EDF and Italian investors to give the
French utility full management control of Italy's No. 2 utility,
Edison, was the result of talks and in line with the average
market price of the last 12 months, the companies said on
Thursday.
