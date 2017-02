Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ALCATEL-LUCENT

The telecom equipment maker does not expect deep job cuts like those announced by rival Nokia Siemens Networks, Chief Executive Ben Verwaayen said in an interview published on Monday in French daily Les Echos.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS

The airport operator said on Friday it has sold 80% of ground handling firm Alyzia to Groupe 3S after having obtained the required regulatory approvals.

