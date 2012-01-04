Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

EDF

The utility on Tuesday said the French nuclear safety watchdog's post-Fukushima recommendations would cost around 10 billion euros ($13.05 billion).

RENAULT

The auto maker said on Tuesday it would announce plans for low-cost cars in India this year with Japanese affiliate Nissan , after weighing the alliance's technologies against those of potential partners.

BNP PARIBAS, SOCIETE GENERALE

The group representing private sector holders of Greek bonds said it is "essential" that a voluntary debt exchange deal is agreed in the coming days.

The Institute of International Finance (IIF) said its Managing Director Charles Dallara and BNP Paribas advisor Jean Lemierre had made progress in talks on a voluntary Greek debt exchange in recent days.

