SOCIETE GENERALE
French bank Societe Generale is forecasting a "significant"
drop in 2012 investment-bank revenue compared with 2011, weighed
by higher funding costs and efforts to slash its balance sheet,
according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Monday.
RENAULT
The French carmaker said it was seeking official approval to
assemble cars in China after reaching a production deal with
Japanese affiliate Nissan Motor Co's existing partner,
Dongfeng.
SAFRAN
Safran employees bought six million Safran shares or 1.4
percent of the group's capital under a leveraged employee stock
ownership operation in France. They are now the group's
second-largest shareholder after the French state with a stake
of around 17.5 percent in the company.
