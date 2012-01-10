Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SOCIETE GENERALE

French bank Societe Generale is forecasting a "significant" drop in 2012 investment-bank revenue compared with 2011, weighed by higher funding costs and efforts to slash its balance sheet, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Monday.

RENAULT

The French carmaker said it was seeking official approval to assemble cars in China after reaching a production deal with Japanese affiliate Nissan Motor Co's existing partner, Dongfeng.

SAFRAN

Safran employees bought six million Safran shares or 1.4 percent of the group's capital under a leveraged employee stock ownership operation in France. They are now the group's second-largest shareholder after the French state with a stake of around 17.5 percent in the company.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................