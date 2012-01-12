Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

PSA French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen posted a 1.5 percent drop in its 2011 car sales as its saw its market share shrink in crisis-hit Europe.

CGGVERITAS

The French oil services company said its vessel availability had declined to 81 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, including 6 percent partly tied to ongoing upgrade of the Champion, from 91 percent in the third quarter and from 84 percent in the fourth quarter of 2010.

EDF, GDF SUEZ

Three consortiums of mainly French groups are bidding to build France's first offshore wind parks in a massive project to lessen the country's reliance on nuclear power and establish it as a leading player in the booming market for wind energy.

GDF Suez, EDF unit EDF Energies Nouvelles and Spain's Iberdrola are eyeing slices of five wind parks with as many as 600 turbines and 3 gigawatts (GW) of capacity in a 10 billion-euro ($12.8 billion) first phase off the Normandy and Brittany coasts.

ACCOR, EDENRED

Colony Capital said the holding of its investment vehicle ColTime in both companies has reduced to 11.22 percent and 11.29 percent respectively after derivatives financing contracts matured on Jan. 5.

VINCI

The construction and concessions company said it has acquired Indian construction and public works company NAPC without disclosing financial details of the deal.

FRANCE TELECOM

The company's low-cost mobile brand Sosh on Wednesday was the first French mobile phone operator to respond to the arrival of competitor Iliad's aggressively priced mobile phone service by slashing its prices, according to its website.

