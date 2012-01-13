Below are company-related news and stories from French and
SOCIETE GENERALE
A deal with private creditors to voluntarily write down at
least half the value of their Greek sovereign bonds has a good
chance of happening in the coming days, the chief executive of
French bank Societe Generale told newspaper Les Echos.
AREVA
Anne Lauvergeon, the former boss of France's state-owned
nuclear reactor maker, has filed legal proceedings against Areva
for withholding her 1.5-million-euro severance payment, which
took months to negotiate following her high-profile departure in
June.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Air France-KLM announced a pay freeze for French staff and
cutbacks in its fleet as part of a three-year plan to end
financial rot at Europe's largest airline by revenues.
AIRBUS
The world's dominant planemakers scored new orders as Airbus
put the finishing touches to a record 2011, cruising peacefully
for now above debt turmoil and new airline cutbacks in Europe.
Airbus and its U.S. rival Boeing unveiled more than 70 orders
for new aircraft worth $7.5 billion as industry insiders
confirmed the trans-Atlantic rivals had delivered a combined
total of more than 1,000 jetliners in 2011 for the first time.
EUTELSAT
Spanish toll road operator Abertis has mandated
banks to sell a 16 percent stake, worth around 1 billion euros
($1.28 billion) that it holds in satellite operator Eutelsat the
company said.
VIVENDI
Vivendi's French mobile phone service company SFR is cutting
prices on several of its offers to compete with new market
entrant Iliad, while rival operator Bouygues
promised similar price cuts next week.
BOUYGUES
A consortium led by construction company Bouygues
has won a contract worth 1.8 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to
build a high-speed rail link in southern France, French rail
infrastructure agency RFF said.
FRANCE DEBT
France may have narrowed its 2011 public deficit to close to
5.5 percent of gross domestic product, beating a target of 5.7
percent, Finance Minister Francois Baroin said, after an
improvement in central government finances.
TECHNIP
The oil services group said it won two subsea contracts for
Statoil in the North Sea worth some 55 million euros.
