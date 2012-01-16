PARIS Jan 16 Below are company-related
news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have
an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 futures are down 0.41 percent at 0738 GMT.
FRANCE CREDIT RATING
Standard & Poor's cut its rating on French debt by one notch
to AA-plus from AAA.
BNP PARIBAS
France's biggest listed bank could save jobs and soften the
pain of its investment-banking cutbacks by scrapping its
dividend for 2011, according to an auditor's report obtained by
Reuters.
EADS
The United States pressed the European Union on Friday for
hard evidence that it has complied with a trade ruling on
subsidies to planemaker Airbus in a showdown that could kick off
the next stage in the world's largest and costliest trade
dispute.
ACCOR
Colony Capital, the largest shareholder of Accor, wants the
French hotels group to consider spinning off of its property
assets, but Chief Executive Denis Hennequin is against such a
move, according to a report in Les Echos newspaper.
VIVENDI
Pascal Negre, who heads Universal Music in France, said
music sales likely fell 3-3.5 percent last year in France, a
slowdown from the double-digit declines seen only a few years
ago, according to an interview in Les Echos newspaper.
PPR
The luxury and retail group unveiled an 80 million-euro
cost-saving plan at its FNAC unit, which it is trying to sell,
that will involve 510 job cuts, including 310 in France.
VINCI
The construction group said it was selected as preferred
bidder for a 55-year concession with a total investment of about
750 million euros to design, finance, build and operate a toll
motorway near Strasbourg.
German construction company Hochtief has put the
auction of its airports business on ice after failing to sell
the unit in 2011. Vinci was among the bidders.
NATIXIS
The bank plans to cut 277 jobs at its corporate and
investment banking division, a spokeswoman told Reuters, as
banks scale back lending to cope with the euro zone debt crisis.
SOLVAY / AIR LIQUIDE
Solvay and Air Liquide said they were forming a global joint
venture to build, own and operate fluorine cleaning gas units
for manufacturers of flat-screen displays and solar panels. No
financial details were disclosed.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................