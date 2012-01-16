PARIS Jan 16 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are down 0.41 percent at 0738 GMT.

FRANCE CREDIT RATING

Standard & Poor's cut its rating on French debt by one notch to AA-plus from AAA.

BNP PARIBAS

France's biggest listed bank could save jobs and soften the pain of its investment-banking cutbacks by scrapping its dividend for 2011, according to an auditor's report obtained by Reuters.

EADS

The United States pressed the European Union on Friday for hard evidence that it has complied with a trade ruling on subsidies to planemaker Airbus in a showdown that could kick off the next stage in the world's largest and costliest trade dispute.

ACCOR

Colony Capital, the largest shareholder of Accor, wants the French hotels group to consider spinning off of its property assets, but Chief Executive Denis Hennequin is against such a move, according to a report in Les Echos newspaper.

VIVENDI

Pascal Negre, who heads Universal Music in France, said music sales likely fell 3-3.5 percent last year in France, a slowdown from the double-digit declines seen only a few years ago, according to an interview in Les Echos newspaper.

PPR

The luxury and retail group unveiled an 80 million-euro cost-saving plan at its FNAC unit, which it is trying to sell, that will involve 510 job cuts, including 310 in France.

VINCI

The construction group said it was selected as preferred bidder for a 55-year concession with a total investment of about 750 million euros to design, finance, build and operate a toll motorway near Strasbourg.

German construction company Hochtief has put the auction of its airports business on ice after failing to sell the unit in 2011. Vinci was among the bidders.

NATIXIS

The bank plans to cut 277 jobs at its corporate and investment banking division, a spokeswoman told Reuters, as banks scale back lending to cope with the euro zone debt crisis.

SOLVAY / AIR LIQUIDE

Solvay and Air Liquide said they were forming a global joint venture to build, own and operate fluorine cleaning gas units for manufacturers of flat-screen displays and solar panels. No financial details were disclosed.

