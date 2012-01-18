Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
ACCOR
Accor, Europe's largest hotel group, kept its profit goal
for 2011 though underlying sales growth slowed in the fourth
quarter.
BNP PARIBAS
BNP Paribas is not likely to see its credit rating
downgraded in the aftermath of Standard & Poor's recent
downgrade of France's sovereign debt, its chief executive said
on Tuesday in an interview with news channel LCI.
ASML
The world's largest maker of semiconductor lithography
machines said first-quarter orders for its machines will top
those booked in the fourth quarter of last year, driven by
surging demand for new ultra-thin PCs, tablets, flat-screen
displays and smartphones.
SANOFI
The pharmaceutical maker that the European Medicines Agency
had approved its Genzyme unit's new manufacturing plant in
Framingham, Massachusetts, clearing a key hurdle to its planned
production of Fabrazyme, a drug for Fabry disease.
NATIXIS
The French bank plans to close its Sydney branch with up to
14 staff affected, three banking sources said on Wednesday, as
European lenders scale back amidst a deepening debt crisis. For
story click on
EDF
Electricity prices in France could rise by 30 percent
through 2016 given upcoming investment needs if the current
regulatory approach is maintained, according to remarks made by
the president of the Commision of Electricity Regulation.
GECINA
The real estate investment trust said it was close to
finishing the planned sale 500 million euros worth of
residential assets, having already concluded the sale of 444
million worth and being in "advanced stage of negotiations" for
the rest. Gecina had launched the asset sale programme late last
year to shore up its balance sheet and reduce debt.
KBC
The Belgian financial group KBC plans to sell the stake in
its Chinese fund venture to Hong Kong-based asset manager Value
Partners Group Ltd, two sources with direct knowledge
of the deal said on Wednesday.
EURONAV
The Belgian crude oil shipping company slipped into a deeper
loss in the final three months of 2011, hit by lower shipping
rates, the postponement and cancellation of ship orders and
hedging losses, and expressed caution on 2012.
