Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC-40 futures are up 0.74 percent at 0740 GMT
ALSTOM
The French power and transport engineering company said on
Thursday third-quarter sales and orders continued to improve
over previous quarters and that this trend would carry on in the
fourth quarter.
CARREFOUR
Europe's No.1 retailer said it was reviewing the 2012
rollout plan for its flagship new hypermarkets due to
deteriorating trading conditions.
REMY COINTREAU
The French spirits group confirmed its goal to increase
full-year operating profit by a significant double-digit
percentage after posting an 18 percent rise in nine-month sales
driven by strong Asian demand for premium cognac.
AHOLD
Dutch grocer posted a smaller-than-expected rise in
fourth-quarter sales as worsening trade in its central European
businesses offset market shares gains in the Netherlands and the
United States.
THALES
The aerospace group said on Wednesday it has sold its 35
percent stake in Navigation Solutions Inc to Hertz. No
financial details were given.
NEXITY
The property developer expects the real estate market in
France to shrink in 2012, but believes it will be able to gain
market share as competitors struggle to obtain financing.
MAUREL & PROM NIGERIA
The oil exploration and production company said on Wednesday
production at its Ovhor-2 well in Nigeria was disrupted earlier
this week by a fire that broke on two supply flow lines.
ACCOR
The French hotel group said on Thursday it had sold ira
Pullman Paris Rive Gauche hotel for 77 million euros to Bouygues
Immobilier as part of its aim to cut debt by 2.2 billion euros
by 2015. Accor said the hotel's operating performance was below
its requirements and would close this year.
BAM
The Dutch construction company says it will cut 50 jobs out
of a total 200 at its development unit AM due uncertainty in the
Dutch housing market and structural changes in the market.
SNS REAAL
The Dutch bank and insurance group still needs to get at
least C$60 million (46 million euros) from property company
Homburg Canada, Dutch daily Het Financieele Dagblad reported on
Thursday, citing a report from Homburg Invest's administrator
and people familiar with the matter. SNS Reaal does not
recognise all the report's figures, an SNS Reaal spokesperson
told the paper.
