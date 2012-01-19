Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are up 0.74 percent at 0740 GMT

ALSTOM

The French power and transport engineering company said on Thursday third-quarter sales and orders continued to improve over previous quarters and that this trend would carry on in the fourth quarter.

CARREFOUR

Europe's No.1 retailer said it was reviewing the 2012 rollout plan for its flagship new hypermarkets due to deteriorating trading conditions.

REMY COINTREAU

The French spirits group confirmed its goal to increase full-year operating profit by a significant double-digit percentage after posting an 18 percent rise in nine-month sales driven by strong Asian demand for premium cognac.

AHOLD

Dutch grocer posted a smaller-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter sales as worsening trade in its central European businesses offset market shares gains in the Netherlands and the United States.

THALES

The aerospace group said on Wednesday it has sold its 35 percent stake in Navigation Solutions Inc to Hertz. No financial details were given.

NEXITY

The property developer expects the real estate market in France to shrink in 2012, but believes it will be able to gain market share as competitors struggle to obtain financing.

MAUREL & PROM NIGERIA

The oil exploration and production company said on Wednesday production at its Ovhor-2 well in Nigeria was disrupted earlier this week by a fire that broke on two supply flow lines.

ACCOR

The French hotel group said on Thursday it had sold ira Pullman Paris Rive Gauche hotel for 77 million euros to Bouygues Immobilier as part of its aim to cut debt by 2.2 billion euros by 2015. Accor said the hotel's operating performance was below its requirements and would close this year.

BAM

The Dutch construction company says it will cut 50 jobs out of a total 200 at its development unit AM due uncertainty in the Dutch housing market and structural changes in the market.

SNS REAAL

The Dutch bank and insurance group still needs to get at least C$60 million (46 million euros) from property company Homburg Canada, Dutch daily Het Financieele Dagblad reported on Thursday, citing a report from Homburg Invest's administrator and people familiar with the matter. SNS Reaal does not recognise all the report's figures, an SNS Reaal spokesperson told the paper.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................