PARIS Jan 20 Below are company-related
news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have
an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
AREVA
A probe into Areva's $2.5 billion acquisition of uranium
miner UraMin was not politically driven, the head of mining at
the French state-owned nuclear company told Le Figaro on Friday.
GDF SUEZ, CNP ASSURANCES
A consortium including CNP Assurances and a unit of GDF Suez
is among expected bidders for German energy group E.ON's
gas distribution network, sources close to the
process said.
SAFRAN
The French aerospace and defence group is mulling a possible
offer for Italian aero-engine parts maker Avio, a source close
to the matter said.
AIRBUS
Hong Kong's dominant carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd
said on Friday that it has signed a deal to buy six
Airbus A350-900 aircraft with a basic price of $1.628 billion
for delivery between 2016 and 2017.
Separately, the planemaker insisted its A380 superjumbo is
safe to fly after another set of cracks was discovered in the
wings of the world's largest jetliner, though an engineering
union said it was downplaying the issue and some Asian airlines
said they would develop inspection programs.
