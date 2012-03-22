PARIS, March 22 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

The car maker's 1 billion euro share sale appeared to be in the bag on Wednesday as the shares closed well above the issue price of the new stock as bidding ended, effectively guaranteeing the operation's success, according to a banker involved in the transaction.

HERMES

The leather bag maker affirmed its confidence in the global luxury goods market by hiking its dividend after tourist spending in Europe and buoyant demand in Asia and the Americas helped it post a forecast-beating jump in full-year profit.

CASINO

France's Casino said on Wednesday it will exercise its right to become the sole controlling shareholder of Pao de Acucar, a move set to reduce the influence of the hard-charging chairman at Brazil's biggest retailer after an ownership struggle last year.

SOCIETE GENERALE, BNP PARIBAS

French stockmarket watchdog AMF said on Wednessay it fined Societe Generale and BNP Paribas 500,000 euros each for not respecting rules when testing investor interest ahead of bond issues launched by Saint-Gobain and Schneider in 2009.

Societe Generale could not be immediately reached for comment while BNP Paribas said it had yet to decide whether it would appeal the AMF ruling.

WENDEL

The French investment group said it plans to pay shareholders a dividend of 1.30 euros a share, up 4 percent, as well as one share in French electrical fittings and switches maker Legrand for every 50 Wendel shares held. Wendel would thus cut its Legrand stake to about 5.5 percent from 5.84 percent.

Separately, Frederic Lemoine, the head of Wendel's managing board, told Les Echos that with a cash chest of 1.5 billion euros after the sale of the Deutsch unit, Wendel was in a position to make new investments.

FRENCH ELECTION

For latest news on French presidential race

