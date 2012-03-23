Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
EADS
The German government is preparing to buy up to 12 percent
of the aerospace and defence company from Daimler and private
banks, a government source told Reuters.
AREVA
The French nuclear reactor builder said it expected a
recovery soon in global interest in nuclear projects following
Japan's Fukushima disaster, adding it will bid this year with
EDF for Poland's first nuclear project.
Separately, people familiar with the situation told Reuters
former chief Anne Lauvergeon could soon receive her severance
pay after months of waiting following authorisation of a 1.5
million euro ($1.98 million) cheque by the French finance
minister.
JCDECAUX
The outdoor advertising company said on Thursday it had
signed an contract for advertising on the Norwegian railway
system with ROM Eiendom, a real-estate company owned by rail
company NSB.
AGEAS
The Belgium-based insurer said trading in its shares will be
suspended on Friday while it waits for a court decision on the
conversion of securities issued in 2007.
AIR LIQUIDE
The world's top industrial gases group said on Thursday it
would invest $60 million to build a new nitrogen facility in
British Columbia, Canada.
SANOFI
The French drugmaker said on Thursday that it had lost an
appeal in a patent-infringement case against Roche's
unit Genentech and U.S. biotech Biogen Idec over two
top-selling cancer treatments, Rituxan and Avastin.
AIR LIQUIDE
The French gas supplier is to build a new nitrogen facility
in Dawson Creek, British Columbia, worth approximately $60
million in investment.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................