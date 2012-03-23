Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AREVA

The French nuclear reactor builder said it expected a recovery soon in global interest in nuclear projects following Japan's Fukushima disaster, adding it will bid this year with EDF for Poland's first nuclear project.

Separately, people familiar with the situation told Reuters former chief Anne Lauvergeon could soon receive her severance pay after months of waiting following authorisation of a 1.5 million euro ($1.98 million) cheque by the French finance minister.

JCDECAUX

The outdoor advertising company said on Thursday it had signed an contract for advertising on the Norwegian railway system with ROM Eiendom, a real-estate company owned by rail company NSB.

AIR LIQUIDE

The world's top industrial gases group said on Thursday it would invest $60 million to build a new nitrogen facility in British Columbia, Canada.

SANOFI

The French drugmaker said on Thursday that it had lost an appeal in a patent-infringement case against Roche's unit Genentech and U.S. biotech Biogen Idec over two top-selling cancer treatments, Rituxan and Avastin.

