PARIS, March 27 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures are up 0.61 percent at 0710 GMT

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Europe's biggest airline has been told by auditors that it must recapitalize the struggling Air France unit to comply with French accounting rules, La Tribune reported.

BOLLORE

The French investment group is set to increase its stake in Vivendi further but has no intention of playing a role in the group's governance, financial daily Les Echos reported.

VIVENDI

Europe's largest telecoms and entertainment group said Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy will take over the running of SFR as Frank Esser steps down as head of the mobile operator, with immediate effect.

Affiliate Maroc Telecom said it planned to raise its capital by as much as 22.7 percent, prompting traders on the Casablanca bourse to speculate that the company may make a new acquisition in Africa.

Separately, Universal Music, a Vivendi unit, has put three music publishing catalogues on sale for up to $200 million, a move which should help it maintain its triple B credit rating, the FT reported.

PUBLICIS

The advertising agency's boss Maurice Levy is set to collect 16.2 million euros ($21.6 million) in deferred pay this year after the advertising agency hit some performance targets and based on the length of his service as chief executive, according to a regulatory filing.

SANOFI

An anti-cholesterol treatment being developed by the French drugmaker and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals underperformed a key rival in a mid-stage trial.

ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE

The French power company said U.S. subsidiary enXco agreed to purchase a 150 megawatt wind power project in Texas.

SIOEN INDUSTRIES

The Belgian speciality textile group posted a slightly lower net profit for 2011 but said it would up its dividend as it was confident about the new year.

