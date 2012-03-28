Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC40 futures are down 0.36 percent at 0752 GMT
AXA
Europe's No. 2 insurer said its regulatory Solvency 1 ratio,
a measure of financial strength, stood above 200 percent at the
end of February.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
The French automaker said it successfully completed the 1
billion euro capital increase announced last month to cement its
planned alliance with General Motors.
EADS
Airbus sees a market in Latin America for some 2,000
commercial airplanes, worth $197 billion, over the next 20
years, Rafael Alonso, the company's senior vice president for
Latin America and the Caribbean said.
TOTAL
A cloud of explosive natural gas boiling up from the North
Sea out of a leak at Total's evacuated Elgin platform forced
another shutdown off the Scottish coast as the French firm
warned it could take six months to halt the flow.
ARCELORMITTAL
The company said it successfully completed the sale of 134.3
million shares and warrants in Turkey's biggest steelmaker
Erdemir.
NEOPOST
The French mailing and logistics systems supplier predicted
that 2012 sales would grow by at least 2 percent at constant
exchange rates and forecast a current operating margin of around
25.5 percent of sales.
Neopost achieved a current operating margin of 25.6 percent
and sales of over 1 billion euros for 2011 and proposed to pay a
dividend of 3.90 euros per share, unchanged from 2010.
BENETEAU
The boat company posted first-half sales of 289 million
euros, down 6.3 percent. Boat sales alone fell 11.7 percent and
Beneteau kept its objective to outperform the contracting boat
markets, with boat sales down by around 11 percent for FY
2011-12.
ING, SNS REAAL, RABOBANK
There is a possible majority in Dutch parliament for a study
into splitting banks into separate consumer and investment
units, Dutch paper Het Financieele Dagblad reported, citing
unnamed parliament factions.
Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager is against
splitting banks and said three weeks ago a law proposal to
ringfence a bank's vital operations was sufficient.
CMB
The Belgian shipping group CMB said it would raise its total
final dividend on the back of the sale of its shares in British
peer Clarksons after weaker 2011 results.
LAGARDERE
Arnaud Lagardere, the media-to-aerospace conglomerate's
chief executive, sold a further 1.7 million euros' worth of
shares in the company his father founded, after the recent sale
worth 8 million euros.
ORPEA
The French care home operator reported a 21.1 percent rise
in 2011 profits, driven by organic growth and recent
acquisitions, and said it expected growth in sales and operating
margins to continue in 2012.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................