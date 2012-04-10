PARIS, April 10 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 futures are down 1.5 percent at 0643 GMT
AIR FRANCE KLM
The airline saw its passenger traffic rise 6.8 percent in
March, while cargo traffic fell 3.4 percent, according to a
statement on Tuesday. Passenger traffic climbed most in the
Americas region and declines were seen in the Caribbean and
Indian Ocean flights.
DIOR
Belgian designer Raf Simons is taking over as artistic
director at Christian Dior, the Paris fashion house announced on
Monday, ending months of speculation over who would replace his
disgraced predecessor, John Galliano.
EADS
Boeing overtook Airbus in deliveries in the first
quarter, setting itself on course to recapture the coveted
number one spot in annual aircraft production for the first time
since 2002, company data showed.
EDF, ALSTOM, AREVA
EDF in partnership with Alstom has won the bulk of France's
first offshore wind farm tender, Energy Minister Eric Besson
said. EDF won three of the tenders for offshore wind sites,
while a fourth was won by Spain's Iberdrola in
partnership with Areva.
TOTAL
France's highest court could annul a verdict against the
country's oil giant over a devastating 1999 oil spill off the
Brittany coast, a legal source told Reuters.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
The car maker is ready to hand over part of its Aulnay car
plant to industrial or real-estate investors amid declining
production at the factory north of Paris, it said.
The car maker's production of vehicle kits to ship for
assembly in Iran will remain halted for at least five months, a
union official said.
ARSEUS
Sales at the Belgo-Dutch dentist chairs-to-drug ingredients
company were slightly higher than expected in the first quarter
after a strong performance in its drug ingredients business.
Arseus still expects organic growth in 2012 and profitability
that should grow faster than turnover.
FRENCH ECONOMY
France's trade deficit widened unexpectedly in February to
hit a five-month peak, highlighting the country's uphill battle
to boost its competitiveness abroad weeks from a presidential
election.
FRENCH ELECTION
For latest news on French presidential race
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................