PARIS, April 11 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 April futures down 0.31 percent at 0654 GMT.
TOTAL
A leak at Total's North Sea Elgin gas platform
could be stopped by the end of April, if everything goes as
planned, Total's U.K. managing director Philippe Guys said in a
newspaper interview.
EADS
Garuda Indonesia will buy 11 Airbus A330 passenger
jets from European planemaker Airbus worth about $2.5 billion at
list prices, Indonesia's state enterprises minister Dahlan Iskan
told Reuters on Wednesday.
BOUYGUES
The French company has agreed to buy UK construction group
Thomas Vale to expand its geographic presence in the British
market.
TECHNIP
Technip said on Wednesday it was awarded by Inpex
Corporation a flexible pipe supply lump sum contract for the
Ichthys gas field, in Australia.
SOCIETE GENERALE
Societe Generale's Chief Executive Frederic Oudea said on
Wednesday an eventual third long-term refinancing operation for
European banks would not be "useful" even as the market rally
that greeted the first two threatens to evaporate.
FRENCH ELECTION
For latest news on French presidential race
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................