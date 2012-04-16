Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 April futures down 0.47 percent at 0640 GMT.

GDF SUEZ French utility GDF Suez has agreed to buy the 30 percent of British power producer International Power it does not already own for 418 pence per share, the companies said on Monday.

BOUYGUES

Construction group Bouygues said on Monday it has won a tender for the refurbishment of the Ritz Hotel on the Place Vendôme in Paris. The contract is worth 140 million euros.

GECI Geci's Skylander turbo prop aircraft needs extra investments of tens of millions of euros, a report viewed by Reuters showed, as the European Commission continues to probe state aid previously awarded to the French engineering group.

AREVA, EDF

Areva and EDF said on Friday theyDF have signed an agreement for the supply of fuel assemblies and related services for 2013 and 2014.

TOTAL

French oil company Total plans to spend over $300 million in 2012 on exploration in Uganda where small-scale commercial oil production is expected to begin later this year.

FRENCH ELECTION

For latest news on French presidential race

