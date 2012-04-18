Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CASINO
The retailer slightly beat expectations with a 11.3 percent
rise in first quarter sales, driven by strong demand in Latin
America and robust growth in French supermarkets and convenience
stores such as Monoprix.
ACCOR
Europe's largest hotel group said on Tuesday that it
expected a recovery in hotel demand to continue in the second
quarter, as it posted 4.5 percent like-for-like growth in
first-quarter revenues.
TOTAL
The oil major will cut oil supplies at a giant deep oil
platform off the coast of Angola for planned works in June,
trade sources said on Tuesday.
FRENCH ELECTION
For latest news on French presidential race
