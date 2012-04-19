PARIS, April 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS

The Paris airport operator said March passenger traffic rose 5 percent, led by a 12 percent gain in Middle Eastern travel.

ALSTOM

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said it was looking into corruption allegations involving a Slovenian power-plant upgrade contract with the French engineering group. Alstom had no immediate comment.

EDENRED

The French vouchers and prepaid cards group said first-quarter sales rose 8 percent like-for-like to 258 million euros on strong Latin American demand.

PLASTIC OMNIUM

The automobile and eonvironment supply company announced a 21.9 percent rise in first-quarter revenues to 1.19 billion euros. Growth was driven by sales in North America and Asia.

