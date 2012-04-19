PARIS, April 19 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
PUBLICIS
Publicis reported a 13 percent hike in first-quarter sales
and the French advertising agency said it expected growth to
pick up in the final six months of 2012 after a slower second
quarter.
AEROPORTS DE PARIS
The Paris airport operator said March passenger traffic rose
5 percent, led by a 12 percent gain in Middle Eastern travel.
ALSTOM
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said it
was looking into corruption allegations involving a Slovenian
power-plant upgrade contract with the French engineering group.
Alstom had no immediate comment.
EDENRED
The French vouchers and prepaid cards group said
first-quarter sales rose 8 percent like-for-like to 258 million
euros on strong Latin American demand.
PLASTIC OMNIUM
The automobile and environment supply company announced a
21.9 percent rise in first-quarter revenues to 1.19 billion
euros. Growth was driven by sales in North America and Asia.
FAURECIA
The auto parts maker said on Thursday it had signed a joint
venture agreement with Japan's Howa Textile to develop vehicle
interiors such as door panels and insulation.
FRENCH ELECTION
For latest news on French presidential race
